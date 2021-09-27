India has nearly 130 cr Aadhaar users, 118 cr mobile subscribers, 43 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts; such connected infra nowhere else in world:PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
India has nearly 130 cr Aadhaar users, 118 cr mobile subscribers, 43 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts; such connected infra nowhere else in world:PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement