At least six people killed in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Day: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 06:48 IST
Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day; several injured: Officials.
12 people killed, 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Day: Officials.