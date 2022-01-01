Left Menu

12 people killed, 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on New Year's Day: Officials.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 07:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

