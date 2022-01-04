Mumbai reports 10,860 new COVID-19 cases, up 34.37 per cent from a day ago, and 2 deaths, taking infection tally to 8,18,462 and toll to 16,381: BMC.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
