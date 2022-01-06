Mumbai reports 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, fresh all-time one-day high, taking tally to 8,53,809, while 4 more deaths push toll to 16,388 with: BMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
