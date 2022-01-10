Delhi Health Dept asked to make adequate arrangement for additional manpower in hospitals, scale up vaccination efforts: LG Anil Baijal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
