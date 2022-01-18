Supreme Court order upholding liquidation of Devas Multimedia is a comprehensive order, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:45 IST
Supreme Court order upholding liquidation of Devas Multimedia is a comprehensive order, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devas
- Supreme Court
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement