Delhi HC expunges remarks against actress Juhi Chawla that she filed lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G networks for gaining publicity.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC expunges remarks against actress Juhi Chawla that she filed lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G networks for gaining publicity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Juhi Chawla
Advertisement