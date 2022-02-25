Kremlin says Russia ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials following invasion, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:05 IST
Kremlin says Russia ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials following invasion, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts
Poland preparing for potential influx of Ukrainian refugees -Interior Minister
Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war