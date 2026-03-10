U.N. Report Unveils Crimes Against Humanity in Ukrainian Child Deportations

The United Nations has disclosed a critical finding regarding the deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children by Russian authorities, labeling these actions as crimes against humanity since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine examined cases of 1,205 children from five regions and highlighted that 80% of these children have not yet returned. This report, set to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, states that these acts have devastating effects on the children's lives and futures.

Ukrainian officials report over 19,500 children have been illegally relocated to Russia and Belarus, in violation of international law. However, Russia contests these claims, asserting the evacuations were voluntary to safeguard children from war zones.