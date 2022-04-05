Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourns till Wednesday hearing of case over rejection of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
