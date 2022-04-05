Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha deeply disturbing: India's Ambassador to UN T S Tirumurti tells UNSC meeting on Ukraine.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:48 IST
Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha deeply disturbing: India's Ambassador to UN T S Tirumurti tells UNSC meeting on Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kyiv satellite town Bucha recaptured by Ukraine, mayor says
Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions as Western anger grows over Bucha
Russia committed war crime in Bucha, says Biden
Live updates: Israeli leader shocked by images from Bucha
A Ukrainian refugee mourns the dead in Bucha, while sending aid to the living