(Eds: Correcting figure) 216 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January last year: Lt Gen D P Pandey of Army's Chinar Corps.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting figure) 216 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January last year: Lt Gen D P Pandey of Army's Chinar Corps.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Army
- Chinar Corps
Advertisement
ALSO READ
200 electric buses with real-time tracking soon in Jammu, Srinagar
Man arrested for selling fake qualification certificates in Jammu
BSF Wives Welfare Association opens 'Sakhi' shop along the IB in Jammu
Encroached state land worth crores retrieved amid massive protests in Jammu
Scindia inaugurates Indigo's flight on Indore-Jammu route