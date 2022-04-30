ED attaches Rs 7 cr worth of assets of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering probe against her: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
