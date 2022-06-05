PM Modi launches global initiative 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) Movement', calls for adopting environment-conscious lifestyle.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:47 IST
PM Modi launches global initiative 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) Movement', calls for adopting environment-conscious lifestyle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 'Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE
- PM Modi
Advertisement