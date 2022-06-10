BJP suspends Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Cong candidate Pramod Tiwari in RS elections: Party sources.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:50 IST
