Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, assures stringent action against culprits.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
