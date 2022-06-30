Nomination papers of NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu & opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha found in order for Presidential poll:Rajya Sabha sectt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
