Delhi Police DCP KPS Malhotra says he informed media incorrectly that AltNews' Mohammed Zubair has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:22 IST
- India
