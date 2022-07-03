Ukraine's president denies that Russian forces have fully seized the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province, reports AP.
PTI | Yahidne | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:02 IST
Ukraine's president denies that Russian forces have fully seized the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Luhansk province
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to 'live the European dream'
WRAPUP1-As war in east rages on, Ukraine gets chance to 'live the European dream'
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now