Left Menu

FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 cr and Rs 10 cr imposed against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd, its former head Aakar Patel respectively: ED.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:33 IST
FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 cr and Rs 10 cr imposed against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd, its former head Aakar Patel respectively: ED.
  • Country:
  • India

FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 cr and Rs 10 cr imposed against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd, its former head Aakar Patel respectively: ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022