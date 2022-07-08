FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 cr and Rs 10 cr imposed against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd, its former head Aakar Patel respectively: ED.
FEMA penalty of Rs 51.72 cr and Rs 10 cr imposed against Amnesty India International Pvt Ltd, its former head Aakar Patel respectively: ED.
