Saudi Airline flight SV 788 believed to be carrying Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:00 IST
Saudi Airline flight SV 788 believed to be carrying Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Sri Lankan
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Saudi Airline
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore reports 11,504 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, highest in 3 months
PSLV C-53 carrying Singapore satellites lifts off
Indian jailed in case linked to petroleum theft at Singapore refinery
Singapore firm to set up Rs 25,600 crore hi-tech semiconductor park in TN
Singapore’s Olam Agri says USD 200 million IFC loan to feed 40 million people