Coordination between govt, judiciary should be good to achieve the objective of delivering justice to people: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
