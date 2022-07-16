PM Modi inaugurates 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway constructed at cost of Rs 14,850 crore and passing through 7 districts of UP.
PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:22 IST
India
- India
