Presidential poll: EC says 100% voting in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Naduand Puducherry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Presidential poll: EC says 100% voting in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Naduand Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Sikkim
- Kerala
- Karnataka
- Gujarat
- Chhattisgarh
- Goa
- Tamil Naduand Puducherry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat flavour to be seen in Hyderabad National Executive meeting on Day 2
Kerala: P C George arrested in sexual assault case, gets bail
IUML office in Kannur in Kerala burnt down
Supreme Court order on Gujarat riots case rejecting charges against PM Modi historic: Union minister Amit Shah at BJP national executive meet.
PM Modi kept faith in Constitution, faced SIT in Gujarat riots case; Oppn spreading anarchy when faced with corruption charges: HM Amit Shah.