Blinken says US has made substantial offer to Russia for release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:11 IST
Blinken says US has made substantial offer to Russia for release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Whelan
- Russia
- American
- Blinken
- Brittney Griner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP1-Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
Germany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says deputy fin min
WRAPUP 1-Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion