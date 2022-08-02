We have decided to provide additional line of credit of USD 100 million to Maldives so that all projects can be completed on time:PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
