CBI arrests four including Paradip Port Trust official and DGM of Odisha Stevedores Limited in Rs 25 lakh bribery case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
