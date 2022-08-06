Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav creating patriotic zeal; golden opportunity to create emotional connect of youth with nation building: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav creating patriotic zeal; golden opportunity to create emotional connect of youth with nation building: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Advertisement