Indian men's hockey team settles for silver medal at Commonwealth Games after suffering heavy 0-7 defeat against Australia in final.
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 18:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
