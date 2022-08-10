Betrayal with taxpayers when money spent on waiving loans of one's friends, not on providing free education and healthcare: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Betrayal with taxpayers when money spent on waiving loans of one's friends, not on providing free education and healthcare: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Kejriwal
Advertisement