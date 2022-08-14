India's generous assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with unprecedented economic crisis ''heartening'': Commonwealth Secretary General P Scotland.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:08 IST
India
