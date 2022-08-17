Opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths and equal rights to women needed to make India number one in world: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 13:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths and equal rights to women needed to make India number one in world: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement