ED files money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, others to probe alleged irregularities in excise policy: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
ED files money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, others to probe alleged irregularities in excise policy: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Manish Sisodia
Advertisement