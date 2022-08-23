Unnatural death case registered after BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies in Goa: Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:16 IST
