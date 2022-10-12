Order issued to suspend drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij to PTI on cough syrup issue.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:31 IST
