African Union envoy says Ethiopia's warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 2-year conflict, reports AP.
PTI | Pretoria | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:55 IST
African Union envoy says Ethiopia's warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 2-year conflict, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopia
- African Union
Advertisement