Road projects worth around Rs 3 lakh crore to be completed in Northeast by 2024: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
