Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 08:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
