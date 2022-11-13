PM Modi to participate in sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation, health at G20 summit in Bali: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:57 IST
