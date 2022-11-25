Strong, prosperous India wouldn't be built at cost of others, India is here to help others realise their full potential: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Strong, prosperous India wouldn't be built at cost of others, India is here to help others realise their full potential: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement