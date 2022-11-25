India's history is full of valour; unfortunately even after Independence history written as a conspiracy in colonial era was taught: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:36 IST
