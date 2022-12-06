Central Asia is our extended neighbourhood; we accord highest priority to this region: NSA Ajit Doval at India-Central Asia meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Asia is our extended neighbourhood; we accord highest priority to this region: NSA Ajit Doval at India-Central Asia meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Central Asia
- NSA Ajit Doval
Advertisement