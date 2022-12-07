Parliament session being held at a time when India is beginning journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming G-20 presidency: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament session being held at a time when India is beginning journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming G-20 presidency: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G-20
- PM Modi
- India
- Parliament
- Amrit Kaal'
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India condemns ballistic missile launches by North Korea at UNSC
Australian trade deals with India and Britain reach Senate
"Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota," says Alipov on resumption of festival of Russian culture in India
India now at fifth position in trademark filing: DPIIT special secretary
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022