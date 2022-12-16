BJP to hold nationwide protests on Saturday against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'highly shameful, derogatory' remarks on PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP to hold nationwide protests on Saturday against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'highly shameful, derogatory' remarks on PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bilawal Bhutto's
- PM Modi
Advertisement