BJP to hold nationwide protests on Saturday against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'highly shameful, derogatory' remarks on PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:22 IST
BJP to hold nationwide protests on Saturday against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'highly shameful, derogatory' remarks on PM Modi.
BJP to hold nationwide protests on Saturday against Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's 'highly shameful, derogatory' remarks on PM Modi.

