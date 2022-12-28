At J-K security review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah issues directions for following policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
At J-K security review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah issues directions for following policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement