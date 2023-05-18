Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar deputy CM; swearing-in on May 20: Congress sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 09:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar deputy CM; swearing-in on May 20: Congress sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivakumar
- Congress
- Karnataka CM
- Siddaramaiah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real contest in Kanakapura for first time, says BJP's Ashoka taking on Shivakumar in Cong leader's home turf
No truth in media stories of infighting; Cong leadership united, putting in combined effort for clear majority in K'taka: D K Shivakumar.
"Saw Mrs Vadra offering Namaz..."Smriti Irani calls out DK Shivakumar's 'temple promise'
Cong will win at least 141 seats, BJP will be down to less than 60: D K Shivakumar
Win in Karnataka will open doors for party for Lok Sabha polls, people of state will give message to country: Cong's D K Shivakumar to PTI.