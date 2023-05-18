President Droupadi Murmu appoints Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as Supreme Court judge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:47 IST
