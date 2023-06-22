In post-Covid era, world order is taking new shape. Our friendship will be instrumental in enhancing strength of whole world: PM Modi.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:16 IST
In post-Covid era, world order is taking new shape. Our friendship will be instrumental in enhancing strength of whole world: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- post-Covid
- PM Modi
Advertisement