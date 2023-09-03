They say Sanatan rule will come if Modi wins. Sanatan ruling people's heart. Modi has said India will run on basis of Constitution: Amit Shah.
They say Sanatan rule will come if Modi wins. Sanatan ruling peoples heart. Modi has said India will run on basis of Constitution Amit Shah.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
They say Sanatan rule will come if Modi wins. Sanatan ruling people's heart. Modi has said India will run on basis of Constitution: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sanatan
- Constitution: Amit Shah
- Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We have created online global public digital goods depository -India Stacks- to ensure no one is left behind: PM Modi at G20 Ministers Meet.
A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world: PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meet.
India is ready to share its experience with the world: PM Modi at G20 Ministers Meet.
We are building Bhashini, AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in India's diverse languages: PM Modi.
"Disappointed that we didn't get a win": Ireland's Barry McCarthy after defeat against India in 1st T20I